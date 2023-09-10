Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 94,594 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94,594 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

