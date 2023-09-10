Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 50,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Farfetch worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

