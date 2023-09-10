Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 17,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

CRM opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

