Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 12,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 826,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,647,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

