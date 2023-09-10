Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

