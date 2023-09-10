Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

ARMK stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

