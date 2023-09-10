Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $6.66 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

