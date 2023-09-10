Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $5.52 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 0.3 %

OKTA opened at $87.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.