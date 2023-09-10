Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $5.52 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OKTA opened at $87.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
