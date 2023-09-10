Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $9.36 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $19,268,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

