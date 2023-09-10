Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 820,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $57,866,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PDD by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

