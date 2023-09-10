Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $4.96 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $399.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

