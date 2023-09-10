Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $26.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

