Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.36 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of AdaptHealth worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

