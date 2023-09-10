Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Pool worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $344.26 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

