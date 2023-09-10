Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $339.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.94 and a 200 day moving average of $321.55. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

