Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

