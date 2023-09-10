Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,473.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,447.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

