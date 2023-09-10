Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. BTIG Research cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

