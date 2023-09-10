Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 18,900 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,453.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

Lam Research stock opened at $668.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

