Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

LECO stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

