Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.58 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMNR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limoneira by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.