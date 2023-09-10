Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

