Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Raised to GBX 333

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 254 ($3.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.48) to GBX 315 ($3.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.83.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

