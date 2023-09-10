Leerink Partnrs Comments on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

