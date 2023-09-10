Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.61.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
