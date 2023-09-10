Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 68.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 102,666 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

