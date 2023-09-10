Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.32

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.32 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.13), with a volume of 652,966 shares changing hands.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -518.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landore Resources

In other Landore Resources news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 225,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($25,574.64). Company insiders own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

