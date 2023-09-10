Lam Research Co. (LRCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $33.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

LRCX opened at $668.88 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.48. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $135,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.