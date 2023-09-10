Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

