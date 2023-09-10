Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.