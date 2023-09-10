Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

