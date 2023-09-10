KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRMD. B. Riley assumed coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

KRMD stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.37.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,919,022.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,257.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,919,022.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,272 shares of company stock valued at $114,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,167 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 363,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

