Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.66 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.91-$1.01 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

