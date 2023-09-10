Kerry Acocella Sells 1,399 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,777 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $248,041.64.

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

