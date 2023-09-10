Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.59

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.59 and traded as low as C$14.43. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 6,398 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.59. The firm has a market cap of C$163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 123.91%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.