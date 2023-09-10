JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 969.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

