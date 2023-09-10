JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 990

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 934.17 ($11.80).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 705.60 ($8.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 714.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 678.56. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,051.28%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

