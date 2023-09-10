JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBMC stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

