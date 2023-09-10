Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after buying an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
