iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.