iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.