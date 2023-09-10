Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $8,495,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 173,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

