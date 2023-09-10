Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

