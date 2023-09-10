Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

