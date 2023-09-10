Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

ALLY opened at $27.98 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.