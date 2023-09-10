Interval Partners LP Sells 65,320 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,320 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,509,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,373.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 69.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

