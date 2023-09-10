Interval Partners LP Sells 44,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

TTWO stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.