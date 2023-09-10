Interval Partners LP Sells 10,118 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50,992.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 280,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.