Interval Partners LP Purchases 1,205 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.