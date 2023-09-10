Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

