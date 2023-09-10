Interval Partners LP Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Saia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $427.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.31 and a 200-day moving average of $326.56. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

