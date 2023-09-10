Interval Partners LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 346,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $32,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.